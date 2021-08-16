L.A. Guns Announce New Album and Release ‘Knock Me Down’ Single
L.A. Guns have announced a new album titled Checkered Past, which they're previewing with the defiant single "Knock Me Down." Checkered Past is the third consecutive L.A. Guns studio album to feature classic-era guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis, following 2017's The Missing Peace and 2019's The Devil You Know. Guns and Lewis reunited in 2016 after nearly 15 years apart, during which they both launched their own L.A. Guns lineups and performed with a revolving door of musicians.983thesnake.com
