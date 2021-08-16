L.A. Guns Announce New Album and Release ‘Knock Me Down’ Single

ANYHOO, L.A. Guns — the version worth paying attention to, I mean — have announced that they’ll release a new album, Checkered Past via Frontiers. This will be the thirteenth full-length L.A. Guns studio album, assuming you count certain records that feature guitarist Tracii Guns but not vocalist Phil Lewis and certain other records that feature vocalist Phil Lewis but not guitarist Tracii Guns but also don’t count certain other other records that feature guitarist Tracii Guns but not vocalist Phil Lewis. If you just count everything made under the name ‘L.A. Guns’ regardless of who was or was not in the band at the time, I think this is actually their 387th full-length studio album.