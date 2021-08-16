Bobby Lashley Leaks CM Punk Title Match News

Bobby Lashley made an appearance on After The Bell to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, Lashley was asked about the importance of MVP to his career. “I think MVP is great. He’s a great addition. When he had his Rumble match, it was one of those deals where he wanted to come back. When they threw him into a segment, they were like, ‘Wow, I didn’t know MVP could do that.” I’m like, ‘You didn’t know this about this guy?’ Me and MVP have been really good friends, and I think it’s fun to be able to do big things, make big money, and really do something special together. I always say this. I always say, ‘Sometimes you have to believe in somebody’s belief in you.’ That’s one thing that MVP was and that was that extra belief. Everybody that was in The Hurt Business, for Shelton, for Cedric, for myself, we keep running. We catch a lot of heat. Sometimes the crowd kind of turns, and they want to cheer for Bobby a little bit, but then MVP steps in there and squashes all that and gets us right back to where we need to be and lets them know what we’re about.”