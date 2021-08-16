This has got to be the worst penalty call in NFL history and we're not even kidding
NFL refs really need to just chilllllllll. The league announced that officials will be cracking down on taunting by players and they’ve wasted absolutely NO time so far through the early stages of the preseason. Just take a look at the Colts vs. Panthers game from Sunday in which Indy’s fourth-string running back Benny LeMay was flagged for essentially nothing. Just take a look at this, it’s honestly tough to believe he was penalized here:www.bardown.com
