In football though? GT seems content with having a small football stadium and its football brand. Hence why I placed L'ville as the only school in the toss-up category. Also, the expansion list were just examples only to show a difference in the targeted schools. I could have used UCF, USF, TCU, and Oklahoma State as the examples for the "football-first" conference. I just picked those schools because they are located in states where the ACC already doesn't have members and in the past they have shown they are committed to improving their football brand.