COVID-19 is continuing to wreak havoc, but there will now be a penalty in the Pac-12 Conference for teams that have to cancel games because of it. The conference announced on Thursday that any team that is unable to play a game “through its own fault” will forfeit that game to its opponent. The forfeit will result in a loss for that team and be recorded as a win for the opponent. This rule has been primarily put in place because of COVID-19, but it could theoretically be applied in other situations, too.