Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Well, to me, to distill this down, this is to prevent SEC from poaching

By jdubforwahoowa Joined:
sportswar.com
 4 days ago

Clem/FSU, Mich/tOSU and USC/UCLA at the end of the day. Would be. interesting to see what these highly desirable schools would say to being. Road Dogs to drive $$$ for the "lesser" schools in each Conference. [Post edited by jdubforwahoowa at 08/16/2021 2:32PM]

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Poaching#Sec#Clem Fsu#Usc Ucla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Paul Finebaum thinks Texas football can do ‘quite well’ in SEC

The ability of the Texas football program to succeed right away upon the move from the Big 12 to the SEC could largely determine how the college sports landscape reacts to this realignment. But it’s hard to tell what the state of the football program will be upon the move to actually start competing in the SEC since we don’t even know what year Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners will officially join yet.
College Sportssportswar.com

Yep ND is prob the only non-SEC school wanting expansion

If I'm independent and not participating in a conference championship game, then my path to a 4 team playoff is very hard. The best way to get to the playoffs is to increase the slots. This differs from Pac12, Big10, or ACC. In essence, the SEC isn't likely to get more than 2 slots in a 4 team playoff as every member would have at least 1 loss (except possibly the winner of the SEC). That means there is 2 to 3 slots for the Pac12, Big10, and ACC and ND. The path to a 4 team playoff for these conference affiliates schools may have gotten easier, as it's unlikely the Big12 will gain a spot now.
College Sportssportswar.com

Wonder if the alliance will block SEC schools from AAU membership?

Great article from David Hale at ESPN on the Alliance. >> Link -- Femoyer Hokie 08/20/2021 3:50PM. Only if it limits participation to 2 teams per conference. Champ & wildcard -- HokieAl 08/20/2021 6:04PM. Agreed, really all the conferences should. This is just blow back from -- goldendomer 08/20/2021 5:57PM.
College SportsVanderbilt Hustler

SEC Expansion: Vanderbilt will benefit from league expansion

The Southeastern Conference passed a vote on July 29, 2021, for the University of Texas and Oklahoma University to join the SEC in the 2025-26 school year. This transition marks one of the most groundbreaking days in college athletics. The addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will guarantee...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Derek Mason tasked with repairing SEC's worst third-down defense

AUBURN, Alabama — Don't blame Zakoby McClain for Auburn's lowly third-down defense last season. The Tigers finished the 2020 season dead last in the SEC in third-down conversion percentage (50.3%). It was the first time since 2012 that an SEC defense allowed more than half of the third downs it faced to be converted (Kentucky). Of course, that was a different defense than the one Auburn has now, and one metric doesn't tell the whole story.
College SportsThe Uvalde Leader-News

Give me the Texas Longhorns, but not the SEC

Okay, here is my take on Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big XII Conference and joining the Southeastern Conference. I am not a big fan of the move. As a Texas-ex, I will always support the Longhorns in their athletic endeavors, but I do not like this move to the SEC.
College SportsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Show me (and the SEC) the money

The news that the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns would be switching conferences caught the sports world by surprise. The two programs, among the highest-profile in all college sports, had been founding members of the Big 12 Conference in 1994. But money talks, and the addition of the two could push the Southeastern Conference past the Big Ten in revenue.
College Sportssportswar.com

But that's not the current proposal.

Great article from David Hale at ESPN on the Alliance. >> Link -- Femoyer Hokie 08/20/2021 3:50PM. Only if it limits participation to 2 teams per conference. Champ & wildcard -- HokieAl 08/20/2021 6:04PM. Agreed, really all the conferences should. This is just blow back from -- goldendomer 08/20/2021 5:57PM.
LawCoinTelegraph

SEC wants ‘terabytes’ of Slack communications from Ripple

The legal battle between the United States Securities Exchange Commission (SEC and blockchain-based payments firm Ripple continues, with the regulator wanting further access to Ripple’s internal communications. The SEC filed a motion with the Southern District of New York on Monday, requesting Judge Sarah Netbrun to order Ripple to produce...
College Sportssportswar.com

Huh? I disagree. Bronco is not a 'seller' of the program as you mention...

It's frankly not in his DNA. This is the same guy who said a few years ago we have like 27 'ACC caliber' kids on our team. Would a 'seller' of the program say that if he was trying to get fans in the seats? Hell no. If Littlepage had wanted to bring in a coach to help put butts in seats/raise season ticket sales by way of rah-rah this and Uva that, then he certainly would not have picked Bronco. He would have persuaded a Mack Brown-type. You are mistaken if you think Bronco cares about that stuff.
Sportssportswar.com

Arched names never look good on jerseys anyway. Saltalamacchia curse.

FYI - C/O 2022 wing Brice Sensabaugh down to Alabama, Florida, GT & OSU. ** -- Chris Horne. Arched names never look good on jerseys anyway. Saltalamacchia curse. ** -- jonybuck33 08/20/2021 6:20PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
College Sportssportswar.com

Welcome to P5 college athletics! :)

Seems that Brent and TAMU are in the NCAA's chateau de bow wow. ** -- Snape 08/20/2021 12:53PM. I couldn't be happier he's gone, and that we got Mike. Win-win. ** -- UEMcGill 08/20/2021 3:16PM. Makes you wonder did he ever do or oversee any malfeasance at VT -- HokieSA...
sportswar.com

I think CFP 12 is a done deal...eventually.

It may just not be on ESPN, and it may not have quite as many SEC teams as they'd planned...like maybe no conference can have more than 25% of the slots?
Oregon StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals In Oregon

A lot of the animals in Oregon, like in any other state, are dangerous and aggressive. Here are five of Oregon's most dangerous animals. Generally, porcupines inhabit the eastern half of Oregon, but some have been spotted west of the Cascades. Porcupines are primarily nocturnal, but they can sometimes be spotted feeding in trees or doing other porcupine things during the day. A porcupine does not typically look for trouble, but each of them is covered in sharp, barbed quills that can seriously injure hikers, campers, and pets. A veterinarian should be consulted sooner rather than later if a quill stabs your pet. Porcupines also have a strong sense of perception, according to the ODFW, so that they can learn quickly. It is not uncommon for them to recall mistreatment and good memories."
SportsPosted by
Axios

Track star Sha'Carri Richardson makes comeback after Olympics ban

47 medalists who accounted for 62 medals in Tokyo will descend on Eugene, Oregon, this weekend for the Prefontaine Classic. The intrigue: After missing the Olympics due to a marijuana suspension, American star Sha'Carri Richardson will race against all three Jamaican medal winners in the 100 meters. Richardson will also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy