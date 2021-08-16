Well, to me, to distill this down, this is to prevent SEC from poaching

If I'm independent and not participating in a conference championship game, then my path to a 4 team playoff is very hard. The best way to get to the playoffs is to increase the slots. This differs from Pac12, Big10, or ACC. In essence, the SEC isn't likely to get more than 2 slots in a 4 team playoff as every member would have at least 1 loss (except possibly the winner of the SEC). That means there is 2 to 3 slots for the Pac12, Big10, and ACC and ND. The path to a 4 team playoff for these conference affiliates schools may have gotten easier, as it's unlikely the Big12 will gain a spot now.