London, OH

Synthetic rubber margins set to improve

By European Rubber Journal Report
rubbernews.com
 5 days ago

LONDON—Synthetic rubber margins look set to improve significantly over the next few years, according to Anthony Song, a research and analysis director for Asia C4 olefins and elastomers at IHS Markit. Close to 95 percent of butadiene—a key SR feedstock—is produced from steam crackers, from which ethylene and propylene account...

www.rubbernews.com

Businessrubbernews.com

Kraton sustainability system earns top rating

HOUSTON—Materials firm Kraton Corp. recently won a Platinum rating for its sustainability management system from EcoVadis. In a news release, Marcello Boldrini, Kraton's chief sustainability officer, said the rating "highlights Kraton's ongoing commitment and dedication to sustainability throughout our company, as we work to address evolving market needs." The Platinum...
Akron, OHrubbernews.com

For rubber companies, future must wait in line

There are a handful of macro issues that will dominate the rubber industry over the next decade and longer. It's well-known that automotive is evolving at lightning speed. And the issue of sustainability and the industry's impact on the environment also get prominent attention from firms up and down the supply chain.
Houston, OHrubbernews.com

Orion to raise carbon black prices in North America

HOUSTON—Orion Engineered Carbons is increasing prices on all carbon black products manufactured in North America. Effective Sept. 15, or as permitted by customer contracts, the company is adjusting base prices and environmental surcharges for carbon black by 8 cents per pound. The hike is due to higher operating costs related...
Akron, OHrubbernews.com

A look at the rubber industry in the 2010s

• The Great Recession ends, and a slow recovery begins for the rubber industry. • Natural rubber prices hit never-before-seen highs, increasing prices of tires. • Imports from China slow with duties on truck/bus tires, but other Asian nations increase imports to the U.S. • The Rubber Manufacturers Association plans...
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Synthetic Biology Market worth $30.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), Technology (Gene Synthesis, Genome Engineering), Application (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Consumer Care, Food & Agriculture, Environmental) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to reach USD 30.7 billion by 2026 from USD 9.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period.
Akron, OHrubbernews.com

Smaller firms will remain industry's backbone

One thing that's always been true about the rubber industry is that there's room for all shapes and sizes, from billion dollar tire makers to mom-and-pop shops with 25 employees. And that's not going to change anytime soon, according to industry insiders. "I think there are technologies that are a...
Businessrubbernews.com

Wacker to expand silicone production in Germany

MUNICH, Germany—Wacker Chemie A.G. is investing $175 million to expand silicones production at the group's largest production site in Burghausen, Germany. The investment includes several medium and small-scale projects to increase capacity and improve environmental performance, Wacker said. The increased output is scheduled to come on stream this year and...
Public Healthrubbernews.com

In rise from pandemic, auto suppliers see M&A surge

DETROIT—As auto suppliers convalesce from 18 months of COVID-19 shutdowns and microchip shortages, more private equity firms are looking to snatch them up. And private equity firms are increasingly willing to pay higher prices if it means getting a crack at participating in the industry's historic shift to electric vehicles and autonomous driving.
Industryrubbernews.com

Industry 4.0, sustainability drive rubber industry in coming decades

What will the rubber industry look like in the next 50 years? Integrated and automated, for sure, but will it even feature natural rubber?. It is an audacious task to forecast the future of any industry, taking stock of the knowledge and tools of today and attempting to predict the trends and technologies that will, quite literally, drive tomorrow's commerce.
Financial Reportsrubbernews.com

Wacker posts 'substantial' growth in sales, earnings

MUNICH, Germany—Wacker Chemie A.G. has closed the second quarter of 2021 with significant increases in both sales and earnings, due to strong consumer demand. The Munich-based chemical company generated sales of $1.75 billion during the three months to end of June, up 40 percent compared to last year, and 10 percent sequentially.
Economyrubbernews.com

Double Arrow raising $80 million for conveyor belt expansion

JIAXING, Zhejiang—Double Arrow Rubber, a leading conveyor belt maker in China, is looking to raise up to $79 million through convertible bonds to fund its new production plant, currently under construction in Jiaxing. The issuance obtained regulatory approval on Aug. 2, the company said. The plant broke ground last October...
Energy Industrymining.com

New policies in Inner Mongolia may tighten synthetic graphite supply – report

The new controls have limited the production of synthetic graphite from existing producers as the supply of electricity to the region’s synthetic graphite graphitization plants decreased by 15-30% since April, according to Chinese industry research firm ICCSINO. The situation improved in May and June, but supply tightened again in July, with utilization rates falling by 10% in Ulanqab.
IndustryNature.com

A synthetic building operation dataset

This paper presents a synthetic building operation dataset which includes HVAC, lighting, miscellaneous electric loads (MELs) system operating conditions, occupant counts, environmental parameters, end-use and whole-building energy consumptions at 10-minute intervals. The data is created with 1395 annual simulations using the U.S. DOE detailed medium-sized reference office building, and 30 years’ historical weather data in three typical climates including Miami, San Francisco, and Chicago. Three energy efficiency levels of the building and systems are considered. Assumptions regarding occupant movements, occupants’ diverse temperature preferences, lighting, and MELs are adopted to reflect realistic building operations. A semantic building metadata schema - BRICK, is used to store the building metadata. The dataset is saved in a 1.2 TB of compressed HDF5 file. This dataset can be used in various applications, including building energy and load shape benchmarking, energy model calibration, evaluation of occupant and weather variability and their influences on building performance, algorithm development and testing for thermal and energy load prediction, model predictive control, policy development for reinforcement learning based building controls.
Businessrubbernews.com

Davis-Standard plant goes year without injury

PAWCATUCK, Conn.—Davis-Standard L.L.C. recently achieved a milestone for safety. The company's largest manufacturing facility in Pawcatuck celebrated 365 days without a lost-time injury accident. The milestone is the company's first priority in its "Surpass" operational system, which is safety, Davis-Standard said in a statement. "All of the credit in reaching...
Economyrubbernews.com

Cabot upbeat as earnings return to black

BOSTON—Cabot Corp. has seen a substantial improvement in the performance of its reinforcement materials segment, which includes the production of carbon blacks for tires and rubber goods. Over the three months to end of June, the segment saw earnings return to positive territory at $85 million, up from negative $5...
Marketsinvesting.com

Foot Locker Jumps As Comparable Store Sales Grow, Margins Improve

Investing.com – Foot Locker stock (NYSE:FL) climbed 8% in Friday’s premarket trading as second-quarter same-store sales grew and margins improved due to tight cost control. Strong demand for childrens' and women’s footwear drove the retailer’s sales higher in the three months ended July 31. The company said demand for its...
Economyrubbernews.com

5 for 50: 5 ways the auto industry is changing

There are moments that change everything, that divide time. They mark the end of an era and the start of something new. For the auto industry, COVID-19 is one of those moments. The pandemic shook the industry to its core, forcing changes to businesses, supply chains and technologies that will help to define the industry for the decades ahead.
Economyrubbernews.com

Toyo Tires reports strong 1st half on higher sales

HYOGO, Japan — Toyo Tire Corp. reported significant improvements in sales and operating income for the six months ended June 30, mainly due to the strong performance of its tires business unit. Operating income for the period rose 240 percent year-on-year to $247 million, on 23.8 percent higher sales of...

