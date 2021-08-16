Optimizing the Frontline Management of High-Risk CLL

The panel of experts comment on the optimal timing of hypomethylating agents and transplant in patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Gail Roboz, MD: TET mutations, again are going to be particularly controversial, which is why you picked it. I would probably- I don't think that there has been any demonstrated benefit for a hypomethylating agent for that particular patient with respect to overall survival so I would wait. I've been pleasantly surprised a number of times in patients who I've been absolutely sure would kind of declare themselves and yet two years later they're not declaring themselves and maybe we're going to have a better therapy by then or something different to offer so I would probably do what you're doing and sit tight and you will have an aha moment of when the patient really is going to start blasting off. I don't think you're protecting him particularly by starting early because then all the transplanters are going to tell you, is that, well, he still has low-risk disease, but now you gave him an HMA and made his counts worse. We'll take the extra step and toss that also to the others just quickly to get what would happen to the patients at each of your institutions? Rami, I'll start first with you.