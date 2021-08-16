Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Optimizing the Frontline Management of High-Risk CLL

By John C. Byrd, MD, Ohio State University
onclive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn C. Byrd, MD, Ohio State University, Paolo Ghia, MD, Phd, Universita Vita-Salute San Raffaele, Anna Schuh, MD, PhD, MRCP, FRCPath, Oxford University Hospital. After determining the parameters of high-risk CLL, key opinion leaders clarify optimal frontline management strategies. Anna Schuh, MD, PhD: The definition of high-risk CLL [chronic lymphocytic...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Venetoclax#Frontline#Ohio State University#Md#Frcpath#Cll#Mrd#Immunochemotherapy#Btk#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Eugene, ORonclive.com

Acalabrutinib Induces Durable Disease Control in Frontline CLL at 4 Years

Acalabrutinib, alone or in combination with obinutuzumab, demonstrated superior efficacy and an acceptable safety profile in patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Acalabrutinib (Calquence), alone or in combination with obinutuzumab (Gazyva), demonstrated superior efficacy and an acceptable safety profile in patients with treatment-naïve chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to long-term...
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Emerging Therapies in CLL

Emerging combination therapies and novel agents being studied as initial therapy for CLL are discussed. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: What does the pipeline of CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] therapies look like? We’ve seen this significant shift over the past several years, and I think there are a couple of notable trials we should highlight, or a couple of notable concepts, that are up and coming. Certainly, MRD [minimal residual disease] negativity is becoming a new favorable end point in the majority of clinical trials we’re seeing. Some of these include the CAPTIVATE study, for example. This is a phase 2 study that’s looking at a fixed-duration frontline treatment with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibition as well as BCL2, so it’s looking at ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax, and they are looking at various strategies. Patients will get a couple of months of ibrutinib, they will then be on venetoclax for a couple of months. Depending on MRD negativity, they will either been on placebo or be on ibrutinib to evaluate all these various schemas and approaches. One notable thing with a fixed duration, CR [complete response] rates were about 55% in some early data we saw in this phase 2 trial. There were only 80-something patients or so who were evaluated in this,but this is something notable that is, again, up and coming. It’s taking out the CD20 [monoclonal antibody] and putting on the BTK inhibition because we know how effective that is.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

HMAs in High-Risk MDS

The panel of experts comment on the optimal timing of hypomethylating agents and transplant in patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome. Gail Roboz, MD: TET mutations, again are going to be particularly controversial, which is why you picked it. I would probably- I don't think that there has been any demonstrated benefit for a hypomethylating agent for that particular patient with respect to overall survival so I would wait. I've been pleasantly surprised a number of times in patients who I've been absolutely sure would kind of declare themselves and yet two years later they're not declaring themselves and maybe we're going to have a better therapy by then or something different to offer so I would probably do what you're doing and sit tight and you will have an aha moment of when the patient really is going to start blasting off. I don't think you're protecting him particularly by starting early because then all the transplanters are going to tell you, is that, well, he still has low-risk disease, but now you gave him an HMA and made his counts worse. We'll take the extra step and toss that also to the others just quickly to get what would happen to the patients at each of your institutions? Rami, I'll start first with you.
Canceronclive.com

BTK Inhibitors Represent the Preferred Frontline Regimen in CLL

The majority of patients with newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia have better outcomes with BTK inhibitors compared with standard chemoimmunotherapy, making them the logical choice for frontline therapy. The majority of patients with newly diagnosed chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) have better outcomes with BTK inhibitors compared with standard chemoimmunotherapy, making...
HealthMedicalXpress

NSAIDs are effective in postoperative pain management, but not without risks

The doctoral dissertation of Annika Piirainen, Lic Med, explores the dosage, administration and related adverse events of three non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), dexketoprofen, etoricoxib and ibuprofen, in postoperative pain management after cholecystomy, back surgery and arthroplasty. NSAIDs are commonly used in postoperative pain management as part of multimodal analgesia. NSAIDs...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Moving the Dial on CLL Management: Sequencing Strategies and Unmet Needs

Before addressing unmet needs in the management of CLL, Brad S. Kahl, MD, outlines optimal sequencing strategies in the current treatment paradigm. Brad S. Kahl, MD: In relapse/refractory CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia], the landscape has changed quite a bit in the last few years. Previously, patients entering the relapsed/refractory space had had immunochemotherapy. Nowadays, a lot of our patients who are coming in with relapsed/refractory disease have already been exposed to a novel agent. It’s very much a moving target. We’ve learned from a number of trials in the relapsed space that, in general, the targeted agents like the BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors are better than immunochemotherapy.
Canceronclive.com

Optimal Toxicity Management With BTK Inhibitors in CLL

Brad S. Kahl, MD, shares practical advice on the management of BTK inhibitor–related toxicity in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Brad S. Kahl, MD: Toxicity management with BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors is something we’ve all been getting better at as we’ve gained experience using these agents. Fortunately, the second-generation BTK inhibitors seem to have less risk for toxicity. Nowadays I’m much more likely to prescribe a second-generation BTK inhibitor in CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia]. Acalabrutinib isn’t the only choice. Another 1, zanubrutinib, will probably get approval relatively soon, and then we’ll have 2 second-generation BTK inhibitors. Both appear to be better tolerated than ibrutinib.
Healthonclive.com

Frontline BTK Inhibition in CLL: 7-Year Follow-up Data From RESONATE-2

Brad S. Kahl, MD, reflects on the 7-year follow-up data from the RESONATE-2 trial, which tested ibrutinib as frontline therapy in patients with CLL. Brad S. Kahl, MD: We’re learning a lot about long-term BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitor exposure from the long-term follow-up from some of the earliest studies. The study that really led to ibrutinib getting a frontline approval in CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] was RESONATE-2. Dr [Paul] Barr reported 7-year follow up at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year, and there were some interesting things to learn. With 7 years of follow-up, 41% of patients are still taking their ibrutinib. That’s a significant proportion of patients still on treatment. We haven’t had to stop it because of disease progression or adverse effects, so that’s great. Sixty-one percent of patients are still in their first remission, so I guess that means 20% of people stopped the ibrutinib for some reason but are holding their remission, because 41% of patients are still on drugs; 61% of patients are still in remission. It’s great to see those long-term follow-up data to know that for a significant proportion of patients, ibrutinib is well tolerated. There’s ongoing risk for hypertension and atrial fibrillation, but that risk doesn’t seem to be increasing over time; it’s a slow, steady risk. They’re not seeing a whole lot of new toxicity signals, just the old toxicity signals that we already knew about with ibrutinib.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Unresectable HCC: Selecting the Optimal Frontline Therapy

A comprehensive overview of the frontline treatment landscape for patients with unresectable HCC, including those who present with contraindications to standard-of-care therapy. Richard Kim, MD: In terms of the management of first-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC], in the past, sorafenib was the only drug available. Sorafenib is a...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Allan Looks at Acalabrutinib Results as Treatment of Patients With CLL

John N. Allan, MD, discussed using acalabrutinib for the treatment of a 61-year-old woman with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. John N. Allan, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Weill Cornell Medicine, discussed using acalabrutinib for the treatment of a 61-year-old woman with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
Canceronclive.com

Revolutionizing the Management of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

A comprehensive analysis of the CLL treatment landscape, including available agents, risk stratification, and triggers to initiate therapy. Brad S. Kahl, MD: The development of novel targeted agents in CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] has revolutionized this field. Not surprisingly, these new agents have consistently performed better than traditional cytotoxic chemotherapy in phase 3 trials. Not surprisingly, when groups are starting to analyze population-based data for long term outcomes, they’re seeing improvement in those outcomes. We assume this is because of the availability of these new agents. Ibrutinib has been around for a few years in CLL now and had ample opportunity to make an impact. Then we had venetoclax added to the options and then acalabrutinib, and we’ve had the PI3 kinase inhibitors for a number of years—a whole host of new targeted therapy options in CLL.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Santos on the Potential Role for CEACAM5- and KEAP1-Targeted Therapies in NSCLC

Edgardo S. Santos, MD, discusses the potential role for CEACAM5- and KEAP1-targeted therapies in non–small cell lung cancer. Edgardo S. Santos, MD, clinical affiliate associate professor, Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, Florida Atlantic University, founding partner, Florida Precision Oncology, discusses the potential role for CEACAM5- and KEAP1-targeted therapies in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Case 1: Treatment and Management Considerations

Daniel J. DeAngelo, MD, PhD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Sa Wang, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Prithviraj Bose, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Patricia Lugar, MD, MS, Duke Health. The panel of experts in SM discuss the diagnosis and management of a 75-year-old man with systemic mastocytosis. Dan DeAngelo, MD, PhD:...
Canceronclive.com

Sintilimab/Chemo Improves OS in Frontline Advanced or Metastatic Gastric or GEJ Adenocarcinoma

Sintilimab plus oxaliplatin/capecitabine significantly improved overall survival over chemotherapy alone when used as a first-line treatment in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, recurrent or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Sintilimab (Tyvyt) plus oxaliplatin/capecitabine significantly improved overall survival (OS) over chemotherapy alone when used as a first-line treatment in patients...
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Unmet Needs in Management of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Pankit Vachhani, MD, reacts to treatment limitations for health care professionals who care for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms. Pankit Vachhani, MD: There are several unmet needs in the field of myeloproliferative neoplasms [MPNs] from a therapeutic standpoint. In essential thrombocytosis, for example, where the survival is the best among all the classical forms of MPN, the current treatment options don’t particularly improve the symptomatology of the patient. So that is an unmet need for those patients. For patients with polycythemia vera or essential thrombocytosis, we also lack treatment options that could improve and modify their underlying MPN, potentially for example, decreasing their clonal evolution into, let’s say, myelofibrosis or acute myeloid leukemia. In the field of myelofibrosis, per se, there are several unmet needs, one being the improvement of overall survival in a setting of prior JAK2 inhibitor use and failure to it. In this space, which is a second-line space in myelofibrosis, we don’t have good options. Several clinical trials are ongoing to assess various new drugs in this space.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Kumar on Addressing Unmet Needs in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Anita Kumar, MD, discusses efforts made to address areas of unmet need in mantle cell lymphoma. Anita Kumar, MD, medical oncologist, Regional Care Network Medical Site Director, MSK Basking Ridge, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses efforts made to address areas of unmet need in mantle cell lymphoma. Challenges still...
Canceronclive.com

Clinical Implications of High-Risk MDS

Yazan Madanat, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Mikkael A. Sekeres, MD, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Experts in the treatment of MDS discuss the clinical implications and treatment selection for patients with high-risk MDS. Mikkael A. Sekeres, MD: We’ve been talking a lot about the biology of the disease, risk stratification,...
Canceronclive.com

Palbociclib/Ruxolitinib Combo Shows Preclinical Promise in Myelofibrosis

Palbociclib plus ruxolitinib led to normalized blood leukocyte counts, reduced splenomegaly, and significantly improved bone marrow fibrosis in JAK2 V617F and MPLW515L mouse models of myelofibrosis, suggesting that the combination could provide therapeutic benefit to patients with the malignancy. Palbociclib (Ibrance) plus ruxolitinib (Jakafi) led to normalized blood leukocyte counts,...
Canceronclive.com

Toripalimab Plus Chemo Meets PFS End Point in Frontline Advanced NSCLC

The addition of toripalimab to chemotherapy resulted in a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy alone when given as first-line treatment in patients with non–small cell lung cancer, meeting the primary end point of the phase 3 CHOICE-01 trial. The addition of toripalimab to chemotherapy resulted in a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy