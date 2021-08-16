Cancel
Alabama football: Best-case, worst-case scenarios in 2021

By Dave Hooker
Cover picture for the articleAlabama, once again, will begin a football season as the top program in the nation and the favorite to win a national championship. Since arriving in 2007, Nick Saban has proven one thing more than anything else. He has a superb ability to fill in a starting lineup with widely unidentified stars. Bama will lose a Tua Tagovailoa and replace him with Mac Jones. Both quarterbacks were first-round picks in the NFL Draft. Is there another top NFL prospect ready to step under center? Based on recent history, the answer is probably yes.

Comments / 0

