Crabtree news

Shell Knob in the Spotlight (SKITS) will be holding auditions for its upcoming play, “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” on Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Central Crossing Senior Center in Shell Knob, located at 20801 Highway YY-15. This wildly entertaining comedic parody of the Hallmark Holiday Channel Christmas movies take place at a small inn in danger of being demolished by an evil developer in the charming community of Hopewood Falls, Vt. A snowy night brings wayward travelers, all single and tragically orphaned or widowed and alone, to the inn where all the shenanigans begin with a dozen backstories to explain and romances to resolve. This cast of colorful characters include royal- ty, a movie star, a novelist, a real estate developer, and more, who because SKITS will need 12-14 actors for this most funny holiday show. Please note it is not a prerequisite that you have previous theater experience, just a desire to entertain and to have fun. Aimee Spangenberg is the director, and people may contact her through the SKITS Facebook homepage. Additionally, if anyone would like to audition but cannot do so on Aug. 21, please contact Kim Przybyl at 417-459-3017 to arrange an alternate time. The play will be performed Nov. 12-14 at the United Methodist Church in Shell Knob.