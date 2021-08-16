WDC anglers prepare for league championship in September

After nine grueling weeks, the North American League of Legends Championship Series has eliminated the two weakest squads and will progress to the eight-team playoffs. TSM and 100 Thieves finished in the top two and earned the privilege of a bye-week, advancing straight to the second round of the playoffs. As a result, they will only have to win one best-of-five match to solidify their spot at the World Championship tournament this fall. Coincidentally, they were the only teams in the LCS that used the same five players the entire split.