Watch Tony Yazbeck Talk About Bringing the New Musical Flying Over Sunset to Broadway
Tony Yazbeck at the press event for "Flying Over Sunset" in February 2020. (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The newest episode of Broadway Profiles features an interview with Tony Yazbeck, who will take on the role of movie star Cary Grant in Flying Over Sunset. The new musical, written and directed by James Lapine with music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, is cleared for landing at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theatre beginning on November 11. "Tickets are on sale right now for the show," Yazbeck told Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper. "I can't believe I've just said that."www.broadway.com
