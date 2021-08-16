Watch Tony Yazbeck Talk About Bringing the New Musical Flying Over Sunset to Broadway

The re-imagined version of the popular musical "West Side Story" will not reopen on Broadway, its producer said Monday, an indirect victim of the Covid-19 pandemic's effect on New York's theater industry. The revived production opened in February last year but was forced to shutter just one month later as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the city. "It is with great regret that we are announcing today that the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story will not reopen," producer Kate Horton said in a statement. "For a variety of reasons, reopening is not a practical proposition," she added, thanking the "brilliant, creative artists" in the production who brought the story "to life at the Broadway Theatre, even for so brief a time."