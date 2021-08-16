Cancel
Orlando, FL

MacTrack Legal Conference

By David Sparks
macsparky.com
 4 days ago

MacTrack Legal is back this year from September 24–25 in Orlando, FL, at Disney's Yacht & Beach Club, so, yeah, I’ll be there. It’s a tech and legal practice conference for lawyers who want to improve their use of technology. I’ve attended and spoken at this conference in the past, and with so many different and new ways to use your Apple technology in the legal profession and not having left my house for over a year, I’m really excited to go and to speak this year.

Orlando, FL
