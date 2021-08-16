State's healthcare system being pushed to the limit

Hospital directors in the area are expressing concern over the recent surge in ICU hospitalizations. Dr. John Yanes, President of Saint Joseph London says the long fight against COVID-19 is pushing his workforce to their limit. He said you get to be a little weary because you’re doing this day in and day out and you think you’re coming out of this, then you see the peak go back up again. President of Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Anthony Powers, has seen the same staffing issue. Commissioner Stack of the Kentucky Public Health Department sees the Delta Variant strain of Coronavirus as the culprit behind the strain on hospitals. A recent study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Department of Public Health has concluded that unvaccinated Kentuckians are more than twice as likely to re-contract COVID-19. Doctors say this is a very good indicator that people should take the vaccine even if they had COVID-19 already. Local health experts are in full agreement that catching COVID-19 on its own may not be enough to protect you in the future. Public health officials continue to encourage vaccination and mask-wearing as deterrents that would ease stress on the medical system. Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the vaccination rate is not high enough. He encouraged people to stay off unverified social media “sources” when it comes to learning about the virus saying this is not a spin, it’s not somebody’s story, it’s a fact. He said 97 percent of the people in the hospitals right now are unvaccinated. He said vaccination is the key to getting this behind us. Senator McConnell encourages Kentuckians and people all over the country to overcome their skepticism and get vaccinated.