Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

State's healthcare system being pushed to the limit

By David Cook
Log Cabin Democrat
 5 days ago

The Arkansas healthcare system is currently being stretched to the brink after setting record numbers for hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic last week. The Delta variant continues to surge as the state also saw a record number of daily cases reported. Vaccination rates in the county are below the state average, school is back in session, and the county is preparing to receive the annual Labor Day visitors. It should all be fine, right?

www.thecabin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare System#Health Care#Life And Death#On Children#Limited Resources#State#Covid#O R#Uams#Shirley School#The Clinton School Board#Arkansas Children#The Ozark Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
HIV
Related
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

East Texas doctor says healthcare system is being overwhelmed

As Texas faces yet another surge in COVID-19, a local Emergency Room doctor is asking for the state’s financial help to address the dangerous staffing shortage, affecting Texas hospital capacity. Dr. Brad Robertson, a board-certified emergency room physician, said the healthcare system is being overwhelmed and frontline workers need help.
Boston, MAdigboston.com

GUEST OPINION: REFORMING OUR COBBLED HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

There is one beacon on the horizon that can address this. For those who did not already realize what a dysfunctional health care system we have, the Covid pandemic has exposed just how vulnerable the US healthcare system is. While more and more people become aware of its defects and inequities, our legislators continue to cobble together incremental changes that just leaves us with a larger patchwork quilt of an inappropriate and inefficient system.
Public HealthAugusta Free Press

McAuliffe makes push for hospitals, healthcare providers on COVID-19 vaccinations

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Democratic Party gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe is calling on Virginia hospitals and healthcare providers to require COVID-19 vaccinations for employees. “The only way we’re going to end this pandemic and keep our economy strong is by getting every eligible Virginian vaccinated as...
Public HealthAtmore Advance

Ivey issues limited state of emergency

Gov. Kay Ivey today issued a limited and “narroly-focused” state of emergency because of the surge of COVID-19 cases and to help support Alabama’s frontline heroes and cut the red tape. “I am really proud that over the last month, Alabama has seen more than a 100% increase – the...
Kansas StateThe Manhattan Mercury

Kansas Profile: Todd Willert, Community HealthCare System

Have you heard the saying about building an airplane while trying to fly it? That would be one way of describing one hospital in rural Kansas which was transforming itself while continuing to provide services – and in the case of the hospital building, a new hospital was literally built in the place of the old one. This small-town hospital in rural Kansas has been transformed into a state-of-the-art health care facility.
Wichita, KSKSN.com

Wesley Healthcare to put new visitor limit in place starting Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Starting Monday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m., Wesley Healthcare will only allow one visitor per patient. Wesley says it is because of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and other coronavirus cases. The hospital says the new policy will allow it to limit visitors without going back to the “no visitor” policy from July 2020.
Arkansas StateLog Cabin Democrat

Arkansas posts 41 new virus deaths as hospitalizations drop

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas on Tuesday reported 41 more COVID-19 deaths as the number of people hospitalized from the virus dropped. The Department of Health reported the state’s deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began now totals 6,539. The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 49 to 1,410, a day after the state reached a new record for people in the hospital due to the virus.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Evive Awarded Patent for Healthcare Recommendation and Prediction System

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. Evive, the leader in digital engagement and communication technology, today announced they have been awarded a patent for their Healthcare Recommendation and Prediction System by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In preparation for the upcoming healthcare transparency regulations (Transparency in Coverage Final Rule)...
Clinton, ARLog Cabin Democrat

Gov brings "COVID Conversation" to county

CLINTON — Despite recent COVID-19 case numbers, suspicions about vaccines, and the disease itself, is keeping people from taking action, Gov. Asa Hutchinson heard at his “COVID Conversation” stop in Clinton Aug. 9. The governor’s visit, at the Clinton High School cafeteria, was one of several across the state, a...
Public Healthsomerset106.com

COVID Hospitalizations Pushing Workforce To The Limit

Hospital directors in the area are expressing concern over the recent surge in ICU hospitalizations. Dr. John Yanes, President of Saint Joseph London says the long fight against COVID-19 is pushing his workforce to their limit. He said you get to be a little weary because you’re doing this day in and day out and you think you’re coming out of this, then you see the peak go back up again. President of Baptist Health Corbin, Dr. Anthony Powers, has seen the same staffing issue. Commissioner Stack of the Kentucky Public Health Department sees the Delta Variant strain of Coronavirus as the culprit behind the strain on hospitals. A recent study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Department of Public Health has concluded that unvaccinated Kentuckians are more than twice as likely to re-contract COVID-19. Doctors say this is a very good indicator that people should take the vaccine even if they had COVID-19 already. Local health experts are in full agreement that catching COVID-19 on its own may not be enough to protect you in the future. Public health officials continue to encourage vaccination and mask-wearing as deterrents that would ease stress on the medical system. Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the vaccination rate is not high enough. He encouraged people to stay off unverified social media “sources” when it comes to learning about the virus saying this is not a spin, it’s not somebody’s story, it’s a fact. He said 97 percent of the people in the hospitals right now are unvaccinated. He said vaccination is the key to getting this behind us. Senator McConnell encourages Kentuckians and people all over the country to overcome their skepticism and get vaccinated.
Educationkqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR MANDATES VACCINATION FOR HEALTH CARE, EDUCATION WORKERS

On Thursday, Governor Kate Brown announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers and education workers in Oregon. Brown said health care workers will no longer have a testing alternative. They will be required to be fully vaccinated by October 18th, or six weeks after full Food and Drug Administration approval, whichever is later. In addition, all teachers, educators, support staff and volunteers in K-12 schools will be required to be fully vaccinated by the same time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy