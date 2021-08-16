Giving Matters: It's Contagious

My daughter, Jessica, posted a very insightful rendition of how she feels as a parent who has chosen to send her daughter back to school instead of choosing the virtual option. Like most parents, she’s worried about her getting sick. She’s also a caregiver for her grandfather so she worries about any of them bringing COVID back to her grandfather. Masks/no masks, vaccinating/not vaccinating, virtual/onsite, so many decisions so many worries and concerns that are added to the “old normal” issues parents face when summer is over and school is back in session. I feel for her and for all the other parents who have had to face these issues. She is not alone, you are not alone, we are in this together. Parenting and teaching during a pandemic are exhausting and worrisome.