Anchorage Digital Adds Custody Support for dYdX, a Decentralized Margin Trading Platform

Now accepts inbound transfers of IOTX, ORN, QUICK, TRIBE and UST. That began Aug. 10. Trading was to be allowed after 9 a,m, PT Aug. 11 if liquidity conditions were met. Once sufficient supply of IOTX, ORN, QUICK, TRIBE and UST is established on the platform, trading on Coinbase’s IOTX- USD, IOTX-USDT, IOTX-EUR, IOTX-BTC, ORN-USD, ORN-USDT, ORN-BTC, QUICK-USD, TRIBE-USD, UST-USD, UST-USDT, UST-EUR and BTC-UST order books will launch in post-only, limit-only and full trading. Should one of the new order books does not meet performance expectations Coinbase said it may keep the book in one state for a longer period of time or suspend trading.