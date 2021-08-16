Cancel
Anchorage Digital Adds Custody Support for dYdX, a Decentralized Margin Trading Platform

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiogo Mónica, Co-founder and President at Anchorage, notes that institutions are now able to hold governance token, dYdX (DYDX) starting from August 12, 2021. Diogo confirmed that the governance token will be supported by Anchorage custody. As explained in a blog post by Anchorage, dYdX is a “decentralized” margin trading platform where traders are able to “truly own” their trades.

