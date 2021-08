The LA Clippers may not be done making moves according to Jason Anderson from the Sacramento Bee. Anderson reports that the Clippers are "enamored" with Pascal Siakam. This report doesn't necessarily mean that the Clippers are going to make a move for Siakam, just that they're interested in him. It's important to always remember that interest doesn't equal a move happening. DeMar DeRozan was interested in coming back home to Los Angeles, but that move never happened. Interest does however mean that there is a chance of it happening.