The month of June came and went for lawmakers in the state of Ohio. Unfortunately, the self-imposed deadline for the end of June was not met, and now, sports betting hopefuls will have to hold on and wait a little bit longer. Once summer break is over for Ohio lawmakers, it is expected that they will try to move quickly and pass a bill so that sports betting will be legalized for the first quarter of 2022. This timeline is likely because Ohio is already missing out on a boatload of potential tax revenue by not passing a bill. Many Ohio residents that live near the borders are driving across state lines to place bets, and lawmakers can’t afford to let this revenue leave the state for much longer.