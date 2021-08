“Dune” has not even touched down in theaters, but Denis Villeneuve is already looking ahead to the sequel. The filmmaker only agreed to direct an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science-fiction novel for Legendary and Warner Bros. if they allowed him to split the book into two films. The studios agreed, and thus the upcoming “Dune” is the first in a planned two-film adaptation. Villeneuve told La Repubblica (translated by IGN) that Zendaya moves into the protagonist position in “Dune Part 2.” Timothée Chalamet is the protagonist of the first movie. Chalamet stars in “Dune” as Paul Atreides, whose family gains...