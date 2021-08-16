CM Punk Drops A Huge AEW Reference Performing Commentary During CFFC MMA Show This Weekend

In an interview with TheRingReport.com, Paul Wight gave his thoughts on the reports that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan have signed with AEW:. “I’m excited about it. I don’t really know. I’ve heard, of course, some backstage scuttlebutt. I’m friends with Daniel Bryan and CM Punk both. I think if either one of those guys made a serious commitment to come to AEW, they would blow the roof off the industry. I think both those guys are incredible talents and they have a lot to offer any company that they join.”