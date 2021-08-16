CM Punk Drops A Huge AEW Reference Performing Commentary During CFFC MMA Show This Weekend
All eyes will be on Friday night's episode of AEW Rampage, especially with all signs pointing to CM Punk making his All Elite Wrestling debut on the show. Darby Allin has teased some sort of confrontation with the "Best in the World," a promo that was played again during Rampage's premiere hyping up the show in Chicago's United Center. Punk chose his words carefully when he was recently asked about possibly joining AEW, but teased fans with a throwaway comment during Saturday's Cage Fury Fight Championships' CFFC 99.theringreport.com
Comments / 0