Northfield, MA

Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust secures permanent public access to Richardson Overlook in Northfield

Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHFIELD — After a decade of stewarding the Richardson Overlook, Northfield residents Sam and Barbara Richardson are transferring a 38-acre property to Mount Grace Land Conservation Trust to ensure permanent access to the scenic site for everyone. As the Athol-based trust’s newest conservation area, the property will be managed in...

