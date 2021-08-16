Trading in land-living for the high seas; life on the water

Line 3 is a proposed pipeline expansion that will pump oil from Canada to Wisconsin. It is estimated to be completed in just under a month. It is set to cross rivers 22 times, including the headwaters of the Mississippi. As I’m writing this, over 600 people have been arrested for demanding that water, the source of all our lives, be protected over the interests of Enbridge, a Canadian multinational corporation. On June 4, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources agreed to Enbridge’s removal of 5 billion gallons of water as it builds a replacement for its Line 3 pipeline.
