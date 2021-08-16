Cancel
GRADES: Sixers drop OT thriller to Timberwolves in Vegas

Cover picture for the articleRayjon Tucker, Sixers Mandatory Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports. The Sixers lost a nail-biter of a preseason game that required extra time to arrive at a winner. Philadelphia dropped their second game without Tyrese Maxey after he put the Summer League on notice in his early showings. Following a rather poor performance against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia turned around and competed hard against the Minnesota Timberwolves. A back-and-forth game where neither team ever held a double-digit lead, was an excellent opportunity for players to showcase their abilities.

The Timberwolves defeated the 76ers, 99-96, in overtime. Jaylen Nowell led the way for the Timberwolves with 26 points and seven rebounds, while Paul Reed tallied 27 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 4-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the 76ers fall to 2-2.

