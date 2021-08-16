LG&E/KU Energy President and CEO Paul W. Thompson to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Paul W. Thompson, president, and chief executive officer of PPL subsidiary LG&E and KU Energy, will retire effective Jan. 1, 2022. John R. Crockett III, general counsel, chief compliance officer, and corporate secretary for LG&E and KU Energy will succeed Thompson as president on Oct. 1, 2021, at which time Thompson will become executive vice president to assist with the transition until his retirement.www.lanereport.com
Comments / 0