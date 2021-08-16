Luxury Timepiece Retailer Watch Trading Co. is the Ideal Source for Timeless Heirlooms
In the days of overconsumption, where fast fashion rules the world and trends change as instantaneously as a post on Instagram, quality and longevity have been largely left to the wayside. Gone are the days of making purchases with the future in mind, with few choosing ageless pieces that can be handed down as heirlooms once life fades away. Instead, the modern day consumer chews up and spits out items in the blink of an eye; it’s buy, wear, discard, wash, rinse, repeat, with no regard to the inevitable fate that humans must all face. Now one must ask themselves, when I leave this earth, what will my descendants have to remember me by? For many, the answer is clear: luxury watches, a timeless investment that can be enjoyed in this life and by the next generation alike.www.laweekly.com
