Luxury Timepiece Retailer Watch Trading Co. is the Ideal Source for Timeless Heirlooms

In 2019, Brynn Wallner was working in the editorial department at Sotheby’s, a global art auction house, when she was tapped by the watches department and asked to create content for them. “I was like, ‘Listen, I'm down to help, but I don't know anything about watches,’” the 31-year-old Manhattan resident, whose experience with timepieces stopped at owning a sporty plastic Casio G-Shock, tells Refinery29. But it was her writing style, as opposed to her knowledge of timepieces, that the watch team was after: “‘We just need you to help make it cool,’” she recalls them telling her. She gave it a go and got intimate with the material, sourcing photos, editing, fact-checking, and researching what is arguably the most exclusive accessory in fashion (don’t come for me, Birkin baggers). “In the process of creating watch content, I became really compelled by them,” Wallner says. “I kept thinking, How did I not know this before?, because I was so intuitively drawn to them.”