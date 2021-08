If the Chicago Bulls are truly back, the NBA will confirm it later today. The national television schedule for the 2021-22 season is set to drop at 2:00 p.m. CT. Over the past two seasons, Chicago has failed to crack more than two games across ESPN, TNT, or ABC. But, as one of the most active team’s this offseason with substantial additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan, and Alex Caruso, it’s hard to imagine we do not see this franchise return to a steady rotation of nationally televised games.