LETTER: 'Long term danger' to Child Tax Credit
TO THE EDITOR: I read with interest the article about the Child Tax Credit in your July 22 issue ("Rep. Malinowski hears from constituents lifted up by the Child Tax Credit," page 7). The federal government, as part of its America Rescue Plan Act of 2021, requires the Internal Revenue Service to send out advanced child tax credit payments. The amounts are $300 a month for each child under 6 years of age and $250 per month for each child ages 6 to 17. The payments extend from July 10 December.www.newjerseyhills.com
Comments / 0