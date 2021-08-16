LETTER: 'Long term danger' to Child Tax Credit

Another round of the stimulus check child tax credit payments will be provided to all the eligible families of the United States of America this week. As per rough calculation, about 35 million people are to receive the payments either directly in their bank account or their mailboxes. If the federal aid payments will not be prodded this week then it is sure to hit the bank accounts in the coming week. The amount of the stimulus check child tax credit payments will be 300 USD for one child as per the eligibility.