When NBC cancelled the mystery plane drama Manifest in June, shortly after its cliffhanger of a third season finale, fans were quick to jump on the #SaveManifest train, and the show's cast and showrunner were right along with them. While Netflix did initially pass on a Season 4 renewal, talks reportedly began again last month following the series’ massive success on the streamer. With new details emerging that make the possible renewal sound all the more likely, creator Jeff Rake and stars such as Melissa Roxburgh are getting excited.