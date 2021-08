GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There was no practice for the Packers on Friday open to the media and public ahead of Saturday’s big Family Night at Lambeau Field. Matt LaFleur talked to the media on Thursday about the running back competition. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon have their spots locked up, but as for the third running back? It’s become a competition, which is a good problem to have. Will it be Kylin Hill, Patrick Taylor, or Dexter Williams? As the preseason games begin, fans will get a chance to see all three of those running backs get a majority of the snaps.