The Baltimore Orioles will play the last installment in their four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays in MLB action in Tropicana Field, FL, on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 1:10 PM (EDT). The Orioles aren’t performing well right now, and they’re on a 14-game winless run heading into this match. They’ll try to snap their dismal trend with a victory over the Rays, which would be their first away victory in their previous eight matches. The Orioles had the lowest overall record in baseball (38-81). Cedric Mullins and Ryan Mountcastle each hit a home run in an 8-4 defeat on the road last night.