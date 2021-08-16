NYM-SF odds, preview: Can Mets stop skid?

A version of this article originally appeared on the Action Network. For more betting insights, check out ActionNetwork.com. Odds as of Monday and via DraftKings. The Mets will have plenty to think about on their trip out West after being swept at home in a three-game series against the Dodgers. While New York lost the first two games in extra innings by a one-run margin, Los Angeles cruised to a 14-4 win in the series finale. It marked the seventh loss in the last 10 games for the Mets and also dropped them 2.5 games out of first place in the division.