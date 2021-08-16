Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

NYM-SF odds, preview: Can Mets stop skid?

MLB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA version of this article originally appeared on the Action Network. For more betting insights, check out ActionNetwork.com. Odds as of Monday and via DraftKings. The Mets will have plenty to think about on their trip out West after being swept at home in a three-game series against the Dodgers. While New York lost the first two games in extra innings by a one-run margin, Los Angeles cruised to a 14-4 win in the series finale. It marked the seventh loss in the last 10 games for the Mets and also dropped them 2.5 games out of first place in the division.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nym Sf#The Action Network#Actionnetwork Com#Rays#Era#Fip#Csw#Mets Giants#The Eastern Time Zone#Lean Mets F5 Rl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Free-falling Mets to face skidding Nationals

The New York Mets will not lose another spot in the National League East standings during a three-game series against the visiting Washington Nationals that is scheduled to begin Tuesday night. Now in third place, the Mets have a 6 1/2-game cushion on the fourth-place Nationals, but another ignoble feat...
MLBSports Illustrated

Series Preview: Mets, Phillies Battle For First-Place

In the words of the great Jon Taffer in Bar Rescue: "Either step up, or step out." This statement perfectly correlates with the Mets who travel to Philadelphia this weekend for a first-place showdown with the Phillies. The Mets have held onto first-place since early-May. But after going 35-25 through...
MLBallfans.co

Mets desperately try to stop the bleeding as they host Nationals

The no-longer-in-first-place Mets (56-55) will look for any glimmer of hope as they try to save their season against the Nationals (50-62). The Mets have dropped five of eight to Washington this year, though the current Nationals roster is very different from the team the Mets last faced in June. The Mets will need to take advantage of the 11 games they have against the Nationals if they want any hope of getting back into first place.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Who’ll stop the rain

The Mets played one inning of baseball on Tuesday night before the rain came down on Citi Field and the game was suspended. It will resume today in the second inning at 4:10 as the Mets will play yet another doubleheader. Marcus Stroman is set to pitch the nightcap tonight...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Playoffs odds for Yankees, Mets trending in opposite directions

What goes up, must come down. The New York Yankees’ playoff odds have dipped this week, while the New York Mets have seen their chances improve. FanGraphs reports the Yankees have a 42.7% chance of making the postseason. It was at 52.8% at the start of the week. Per FanGraphs,...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Host Nationals For Three Games

The New York Mets (third place in the National League’s eastern division) return home to Citi Field to take on manager Dave Martinez‘s Washington Nationals (fourth place in the National League’s eastern division) in a three-game series. The Mets are coming off perhaps their most difficult week of the 2021...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Host Dodgers in Pivotal Series

Coming off their first three-game winning streak in weeks, the Mets welcome a new opponent to Citi Field this week. The Los Angeles Dodgers, holders of baseball’s second-best record (69-46), come into Queens as winners of four of their last five and with one of the league’s best lineups and rotations. They are currently the favorites to win the World Series, and that should come as no surprise.
MLBMLB

Dodgers vs. Mets, Aug. 14: Odds, Preview, Prediction

A version of this article originally appeared on the Action Network. For more betting insights, check outActionNetwork.com. Odds as of Saturday and via DraftKings. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets will play the second of a three-game series on Saturday night. In the series opener, Los Angeles held...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Logan Webb, Giants extend Mets' skid to five games

Tommy La Stella and Evan Longoria homered to back the strong pitching of right-hander Logan Webb on Tuesday night as the San Francisco Giants made it two straight over the visiting New York Mets with a 3-2 victory. Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer for the Mets, who lost their...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

OTD 2019: Pete Alonso Breaks NL Rookie Home Run Record

At times it’s hard to believe that Pete Alonso is in just his third season with the Mets. He has become a leader on the team and is one of the more quotable players on the 2021 squad, often front-and-center in the post-game Zoom press conferences. It was on August 18, 2019, that Alonso, in his rookie season, set the first of three home run records in a six-week period.
MLBsouthernillinoisnow.com

Mets end skid, beat MLB-leading Giants

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Mets finally have their first win in a 13-game stretch against the two best teams in the National League West. The Mets had dropped five in a row and trailed 1-0 in the ninth before pulling out a 6-2, 12-inning victory over the Giants in San Francisco. Kevin Pillar snapped a 2-2 deadlock with a three-run homer before Chance Sisco added an RBI double.
MLBchatsports.com

Pillar plays hero as Mets snap skid

After a five-game stretch as brutal as any in recent Met history, Kevin Pillar snapped the Mets’ losing streak in a 6-2 extra inning win over the Giants. J.D. Davis and Michael Conforto also played big roles, tying the game late and driving in a key extra inning run to keep the game going long enough for Pillar to get ahold of one. Perhaps even more impressive was Tylor Megill’s and Edwin Diaz’s pitching performances on the mound, but we’ll get to that in a bit.
MLBMLB

Baty's rise reflected in new prospects list

LOS ANGELES -- Brett Baty’s hot first full Minor League season has him shooting up MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects lists just as fast as he’s rocketing through the Mets’ farm system. Baty jumped from No. 94 on Pipeline’s preseason list to No. 49 on its midseason update released on...
MLBMLB

Straight from Thor: Relief work OK

LOS ANGELES -- Noah Syndergaard is on board with coming out of the bullpen in September. Asked Thursday about the idea of serving as a reliever down the stretch once he makes his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, Syndergaard did not hesitate. “Whatever is needed of me,” he said.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani pitches, belts 40th homer in Angels' win

2021-08-19 06:39:14 GMT+00:00 - Shohei Ohtani tossed eight dominant innings and blasted his major league-leading 40th home run, carrying the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 3-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday. Ohtani (8-1) limited Detroit to one run on six hits while piling up eight strikeouts. Ohtani...

Comments / 0

Community Policy