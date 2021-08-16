Fintech company Leonteq expands crypto offering in Europe
Swiss-based financial firm Leonteq have launched an investment suite of 18 crypto assets with an inherent focus on institutional investors throughout Germany and Austria. Following the successful expansion of its cryptocurrency service within its homeland of Switzerland, fintech firm Leonteq has now launched a collaborative effort with ICF Bank — one of Germany’s leading securities trading banks — to bring crypto to institutional investors throughout Germany and Austria.cryptocoingossip.com
