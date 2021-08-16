What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 16

After an impressive recovery, Bitcoin managed to flip all skeptics and surge back. Many traders expected that Bitcoin prices were going to sink further or even consolidate further around its 30K mark. On the contrary, Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market managed to show great signs of a comeback and rallied back well above the 40K mark. Today, we are witnessing again a price of Bitcoin 50K, and it seems like it is eyeing its previous all-time high price of 65K. Can Bitcoin still go higher? Should you even consider buying Bitcoin at that high price?