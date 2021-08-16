What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — Aug 16
BeInCrypto presents our daily morning roundup of crypto news and market changes that you might have missed while you were asleep. Bitcoin closed its fourth straight bullish weekly candle and is now hovering above the $46,600 level. It kicked off the week by moving above $48,000 but has since pulled back slightly to $47,170 where it’s currently trading. This marks a 57% gain for BTC since hitting a local bottom of $29,700 on July 21 and is 35% under its all-time high daily close of $63,560.cryptocoingossip.com
