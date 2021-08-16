Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Salute to the Arts 2021

KMOV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS (News Release) -- The Midwest Salute to the Arts invites you to be part of our spectacular three-day outdoor Arts Festival! Held annually the weekend before Labor day. Free admission to Midwest Salute to the Arts enables everyone an opportunity to view and purchase wonderful works of art in various mediums. There is something of interest for every member of the family, including Artists, Live Artist Demonstrations, Live Entertainment, Local food vendors and our very own interactive Children’s Creation Station & Kids-Only Art Gallery. Held in the Heart of Fairview Heights Illinois at beautiful Moody park!

