Brandon Inniss, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2023 class, said he has locked in his commitment date for Aug. 22. The 6-foot, 190-pound four-star receiver from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage said he will choose between Ohio State, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma and Alabama. This summer, Inniss visited each school in his top five, except for Alabama, which he told On3 he will visit soon.