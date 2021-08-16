Kirby Smart jokes about ‘amphibious’ center Warren Ericson’s return

On if he struggles remembering names... "We have really stressed and emphasized connection. From spring ball, we had 16 midyears. There are not a lot of new additions, when you add in three or four scholarship guys and some new preferred walk-on guys, it is probably the smallest new group that we have ever had. Even though it is new, we have had them all summer. We get a lot of time with them in the summer, so we get to spend more time with them now than we ever have."