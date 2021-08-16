Kirby Smart jokes about ‘amphibious’ center Warren Ericson’s return
Just over a week ago on Aug. 7, Georgia center Warren Ericson suffered a non-serious left hand injury during practice. Ericson, who is now a junior, is expected to return relatively soon, but the position at which he plays is up in the air for now. While Ericson technically has the ability to snap with both his left and right hands, Smart will put him at guard instead of center should he not be able to snap with his dominant left hand.www.on3.com
