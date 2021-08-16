Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kirby Smart jokes about ‘amphibious’ center Warren Ericson’s return

By Ashton Pollard about 6 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just over a week ago on Aug. 7, Georgia center Warren Ericson suffered a non-serious left hand injury during practice. Ericson, who is now a junior, is expected to return relatively soon, but the position at which he plays is up in the air for now. While Ericson technically has the ability to snap with both his left and right hands, Smart will put him at guard instead of center should he not be able to snap with his dominant left hand.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
367
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amphibious#Nfl Draft#Hand Injury#The Rimington Award#The Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
FootballPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow, Kirby Smart, others react to Bobby Bowden’s death

Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden passed away on Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. It was revealed in mid July that the diagnosis was terminal. Tons of coaches, players, broadcasters and others have chimed in on Sunday sending their thoughts and prayers with Bobby Bowden and his family while also telling their favorite stories. It’s a list that included Tim Tebow, Kirby Smart and even Florida State’s rival, The University of Miami.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia ‘going big’ in football under coach Kirby Smart

Alabama had just won the 2015 SEC Championship game at the old Georgia Dome, and the Crimson Tide were headed to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to fly back to Tuscaloosa with their latest trophy. Bama defensive coordinator Kirby Smart was headed to the airport, too. But instead of accompanying the team on its plane, Smart peeled off with his agent Jimmy Sexton to attend a meeting in a suite at the Renaissance Airport hotel.
Georgia Statedawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Coach Kirby Smart: "We Are Working on Getting Tougher"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said Friday that he’s ready to get rolling on the 2021 season. “We believe camp should be physical and tough,” Kirby said. “We want to get tougher. We want to have physical, tough practices to get ready for the grind of what will be a tough season. Right now the focus in camp, developing players and getting tougher.”
College SportsYardbarker

Kirby Smart Releases Statement Regarding Scott Cochran

A statement from Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart on Special Teams Coach Scott Cochran has been released. “Coach Cochran is currently dealing with health issues and is taking time to prioritize his mental health and well-being. We fully support him as he takes this time to focus on his well-being.”
Georgia State247Sports

Kirby Smart: Georgia gaining ground on CFB's premiere offenses

A lot can change in a couple of years and Georgia's wide receiver group is proof. Almost two years ago, Kirby Smart used his press conference after a 37-10 loss to LSU in the SEC Championship game to chastise himself. He said that he hadn't done a good enough job of making sure his receiver room was stocked with the talent needed to keep up with college football's top offenses.
College SportsScarlet Nation

WATCH: Kirby Smart at the first day of Fall Camp

On if he struggles remembering names... "We have really stressed and emphasized connection. From spring ball, we had 16 midyears. There are not a lot of new additions, when you add in three or four scholarship guys and some new preferred walk-on guys, it is probably the smallest new group that we have ever had. Even though it is new, we have had them all summer. We get a lot of time with them in the summer, so we get to spend more time with them now than we ever have."
NFLdawgnation.com

Kirby Smart uses ketchup to explain his transfer portal thoughts

Have you ever been to the grocery store and there been no ketchup of any kind? No Heinz, no store brand or anything?. That, per the words of Kirby Smart is what it can be like sometimes when using the transfer portal. “What if you don’t get what you need...
College SportsScarlet Nation

More updates from Kirby Smart

During SEC Media Days, head coach Kirby Smart mentioned that the Covid-19 vaccination rate for his Bulldog football team was up to 85 percent. Friday, he revealed the number has grown. “We’re above 90 percent. Ron (Courson) and his staff have done a tremendous job of making sure our guys...
Georgia State247Sports

Impact Analysis: Georgia deals with injury to Warren Ericson

The last 18 hours have been a whirlwind for Georgia football fans. They've learned of change on the coaching staff with Scott Cochran stepping away and Will Muschamp being elevated to the on-field staff. They've also learned of an injury to a projected starter on the offensive line. Dawgs247 reported...
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

Warren Ericson injury will shake up entire Georgia offensive line

Georgia starting center Warren Ericson is expected to miss a few weeks of practice due to a hand injury. Whether or not Ericson will be able to suit up for Georgia’s first game against Clemson is yet to be seen. But the absence of Ericson will play a huge part in how Georgia goes about preparing for that massive season-opener.
College Sports247Sports

Podcast: Scott Cochran steps away, Warren Ericson's injury

The past 18 hours have been wild for Georgia fans and we break it down for you on the latest Junkyard Dawgcast. Rusty Mansell and I discuss Scott Cochran's departure from the time for the time being and what it means for the Bulldogs. We also dig into Will Muschamp's promotion to the on-field staff after being hired as the senior defensive analyst earlier this year. What kind of impact can he have on the 2021 team now that he can be more hands-on?
Georgia State247Sports

Kirby Smart on Georgia's OL: 'I feel good about all those guys'

By all accounts, Georgia's first-team offensive line struggled against the first-team defensive line in the first preseason scrimmage on Saturday. On one hand, that's not anything of which to be ashamed. The Bulldogs have one of the most talented defensive lines in the country. On the other hand, the offensive...
Georgia Stateon3.com

Arik Gilbert not practicing per Georgia head coach Kirby Smart

Arik Gilbert is not practicing, according to Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart. “Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he deals with those personal issues,” Smart said on Saturday after practice. “And we hope to get him back soon.”. Georgia landed the former LSU player and Florida commit...

Comments / 0

Community Policy