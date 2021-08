Just for fun (really, I have a life), I looked over the release announcing the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list (63 names, and I’ll confess I may not watch all of them). I wanted to get a sense of how pervasive transfers have become. Keep in mind that only seniors and upperclassmen set to graduate are eligible and that quarterbacks are more prone to transfer because only one gets to play. I added up 41 one-school guys (led by Sam Howell of North Carolina and Matt Corral of Ole Miss) vs. 22 transfers (D’eriq King of Miami and Jack Coan of Notre Dame). That’s a 65/35 ratio, which I find reassuring. Honestly, I thought there would be more transfers.