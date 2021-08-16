Emmanuel Dennis: Why Watford forward’s bright start should elicit some caution

An impressive Premier League debut for the Hornets’ frontman now needs the corresponding season-long consistency. Watford began the opening day as one of the bookies’ favourites to end in the bottom three but stunned an ambitious Aston Villa 3-2 at Vicarage Road. They definitely weren’t expected to race into a 2-0 lead at half-time, neither did anyone think the Hornets would be 3-0 up after 67 minutes.