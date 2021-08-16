Cancel
Red Lodge, MT

Reel Time on the road: Big Sky and Red Lodge, Montana

By Rusty Chinnis
Cover picture for the articleThis past week was spent mostly sightseeing near Big Sky and then later in the week exploring Red Lodge, Montana. After parting company with my fishing partners and picking up my wife, Christine, in Bozeman, we drove to our accommodations in Big Sky. On our first day we hiked the Spanish Creek trail near Ted Turner’s spectacular Flying D Ranch and the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. The 113,613-acre ranch operates as a working ranch managed for the production of bison and wildlife. The ranch is home to established populations of mule deer, Rocky Mountain elk, and the Rocky Mountain grey wolf, to name just a few of the native populations of wildlife the ranch protects. The Lee Metcalf Wilderness adjacent to the ranch was named after the late Montana congressman who was instrumental in the creation of the Wilderness Act. The day was a bit smoky from wildfires to the west but the hike still offered impressive views of the Spanish Peaks, the vast Flying D ranch and sparkling Spanish creek.

