Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Will Crackdown On Barcelona Cannabis Social Clubs Force Legalization Issue In Spain?

By Richard Cowan
thefreshtoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Barcelona, closing social clubs to tourists will be a major blow to its already devastated hospitality and tourism industry. Disclaimer:The views expressed in this article solely belong to the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Fresh Toast. Forbes, which generally has excellent reporting on the subject,...

thefreshtoast.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona City#Cannabis Legalization#Forbes#Superior Court#The Cannabis Social Clubs#The Social Clubs#The Mellow Yellow#House#American#Spanish#European#Catal N#Norml National
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Sportsdailynewsen.com

17 Medals and 42 diplomas: How can Spain reach 22 in Barcelona?

The 17 Medals of Spain in Tokyo (three golds, eight plates and six bronzes), indicate that Spain is maintained in the same segment. Neither advances nor goes back, although with a general competitive level: 42 diplomas, in addition to metals. She has, yes, claroscuros. The good health of athletics contrasts with the bad tendency of swimming, once the great era of Mireia Belmonte is finished. The balance is more positive than negative, since the context of recent years has penalized the economic resources that sustain the Olympic sport. Specifically, the ADO program, key in the 22 medals of Barcelona'92, the date of takeoff. The stars eat apart. Some of his absences waned podiums: Rafa Nadal, John Rahm or Carolina Marín. The difficulties derived from the pandemic have been, on the other hand, by all, although they have been more pernicious for Europeans, given that the limitations on room in Japan harmed countries with more time difference, having less adaptation time. The complaints of the technicians in Tokyo have been numerous. The 92 roof is nearby, within reach. The question is how to break it.
WorldSFGate

Gig economy crackdowns are off to a bad start in Spain

Europe's first law to turn delivery riders into employees is facing widespread pushback from the couriers and the companies that use them, showing how difficult it will be to change the business model. The Spanish legislation followed a Supreme Court ruling last year and came into force this week. On...
WorldPosted by
Benzinga

Marijuana Clubs And A Unique Moroccan Hashish Reign In Spain

This article by Maureen Meehan, Benzinga Cannabis Editor, was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. In a small plaza behind the largest Gothic cathedral in the world, visitors rested on a stone bench beneath orange trees, relieved to be out of the hot Seville sun. Flamenco music and the aroma of fried anchovies wafted from the back screen door of a restaurant and mixed with the distinct smell of cannabis … or was it hashish?
Public HealthRebel Yell

Spain | Catalonia wants another curfew in Barcelona

(Barcelona) The regional government of Catalonia on Friday called for the reintroduction of the night curfew in Barcelona, ​​as well as in several dozen other cities, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, after rejecting its request to maintain this measure in this tourist region in northeastern Spain . Following the decision...
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Laporta: Barcelona club debt now at $1.6 billion

MADRID (AP) Barcelona president Joan Laporta presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation on Monday, saying its debt had risen to 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion). Joan Laporta blamed the previous administration of Josep Bartomeu for the club’s “dramatic” situation that ultimately led to Lionel Messi’s departure. Laporta...
AgriculturePosted by
Benzinga

Will Mexico Become The Top Legal Cannabis Producer In 2021?

This article by Alex Rogers was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Mexico and the cannabis plant have a complicated history. For several centuries, the cannabis plant was consumed in Mexico for medical and recreational purposes, and hemp was used to make various finished goods.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Britain's Legal Cannabis Market Booms On Covid Demand

Britain's legal cannabis market has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic to become the second biggest after the United States, as consumers rushed to alleviate Covid-linked symptoms, industry experts say. Cannabidiol or CBD, which is most commonly sold as oil at high street retailers, is one of the active ingredients of...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Media outlets feel force of Kremlin crackdown

The Kremlin continued a pre-election clampdown on the media on Friday by introducing serious legal restrictions on two media outlets, including the country’s most prominent opposition TV station.TV Rain and IStories will now both live with a "foreign agent" designation that massively increases stakes for advertisers, business partners, and sources. Six journalists from the latter publication, all highly skilled investigative reporters, additionally found themselves subjected to personal sanctions.While expected in the context of an increasingly repressive information policy, the move comes as a serious blow to the few pockets of independent journalism that remain in the country.TV Rain has lived...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Mental HealthShropshire Star

Gun licence applicants to undergo medical checks, Home Secretary announces

Doctors will have to confirm whether an applicant has any ‘relevant medical conditions’, including an assessment of their mental health. Doctors will be required to undertake medical checks on anyone applying for a firearms licence under new measures being introduced in the wake of the Plymouth mass shooting, the Home Secretary has said.
Middle Eastmarketplace.org

Is Israel a sign of what’s to come?

For our 500th episode, we’re doing a little rinse and repeat. In the news fix, we get March 2020 vibes as we discuss developments from Israel, which has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates, raising concerns that the coronavirus vaccines’ protection may wane over time. Plus, the Federal Trade Commission is re-upping its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, and the controversy over the new “Jeopardy!” host escalates. Then, a special edition of our favorite game, “Half Full/Half Empty.”
CarsTelegraph

Noisy car crackdown silenced amid legal concerns

The Government’s crackdown on nuisance noisy cars is being held up amid concerns the technology could be challenged in courts. Department for Transport (DfT) research showed that while sound-sensitive cameras were capable of detecting cars breaching legal noise limits, they struggled to tell if it was due to aggressive driving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy