Will Crackdown On Barcelona Cannabis Social Clubs Force Legalization Issue In Spain?

The 17 Medals of Spain in Tokyo (three golds, eight plates and six bronzes), indicate that Spain is maintained in the same segment. Neither advances nor goes back, although with a general competitive level: 42 diplomas, in addition to metals. She has, yes, claroscuros. The good health of athletics contrasts with the bad tendency of swimming, once the great era of Mireia Belmonte is finished. The balance is more positive than negative, since the context of recent years has penalized the economic resources that sustain the Olympic sport. Specifically, the ADO program, key in the 22 medals of Barcelona'92, the date of takeoff. The stars eat apart. Some of his absences waned podiums: Rafa Nadal, John Rahm or Carolina Marín. The difficulties derived from the pandemic have been, on the other hand, by all, although they have been more pernicious for Europeans, given that the limitations on room in Japan harmed countries with more time difference, having less adaptation time. The complaints of the technicians in Tokyo have been numerous. The 92 roof is nearby, within reach. The question is how to break it.