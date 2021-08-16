Queens Proud Boys supporter pleads guilty to online threats targeting Raphael Warnock
NEW YORK — A Queens supporter of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Monday to posting on social media threats against U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Eduard Florea, 41, made the threat one day before the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He’d hoped to join supporters of President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., for the rally that evolved into a deadly riot, but could not find anyone to give him a ride, his wife told prosecutors.www.normantranscript.com
