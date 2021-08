Bon Iver has announced 2021 tour dates to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the self-titled debut album. The newly announced shows are scheduled for October 22 and 23 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. According to a post on Bon Iver's social media, "These very special shows will feature a return of the iconic production from the original album’s tour in 2012 and L-ISA Hyperreal Sound, the spatial audio technology from L-Acoustics used at select tour dates on our autumn 2019 tour, which fosters a deeper sense of connection with live music as we experience Bon Iver live together." In 2022 Bon Iver plans to tour through Europe beginning in October.