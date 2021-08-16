Cancel
Financial Reports

iSign Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

birminghamnews.net
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / iSign Solutions Inc. ('iSIGN') (OTC PINK:ISGN), a leading supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions enabling secure and cost-effective management of document-based digital transactions, today reported total revenue of $268,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of $41,000, or 18%, compared to total revenue of $227,000 for the prior year.

