MiniBNB Announces the Launch on PancakeSwap with an Impressive Launching Strategy

 4 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / MiniBNB is an exciting redistributive token with a tiered giveaway strategy. They filled their Pre-Sale in 10 minutes and have now launched on PancakeSwap on Aug 14th. MiniBNB holders will get double rewards with redistributions in MiniBNB and have a chance to get BNB in a weekly tiered giveaway. Additionally, holders will also be given an opportunity to join the MiniBNB club that will offer them exclusive benefits.

