It hasn't been easy historically for Chicago Bears fans to get excited about the team's QB, but with the No. 10 overall pick Justin Fields in the mix, the Chicago faithful have a good reason to be optimistic. That said, even with Fields looking sharp in the preseason, fans might want to temper expectations given Andy Dalton's recent comments. "Justin’s gonna have his time and Justin’s gonna have a great career, but right now it’s my time and so my focus is on being the best player I can be for this team and doing everything I can to help this team win."