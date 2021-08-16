Cancel
NBA

REPORT: 5-star SF Emoni Bates to visit Oregon Friday

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Duck men's basketball program will host one of the nation's best high school basketball prospects regardless of class for an official visit this coming week. According to the Stadium's Jeff Goodman, five-star small forward Emoni Bates will begin an official visit to the Ducks on Friday, August 20th. The visit will follow a mid-week visit to Memphis. Bates recently reclassified from the 2022 recruiting class into the 2021 class and will choose to play either college ball or go to the NBA's G League for the upcoming basketball season.

