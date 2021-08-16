Where to travel in September for the best outdoor adventures
September is a month of denial. Many are loath to admit that summer is over and still cling desperately to those final sunny days. Others are more eager for fall, prematurely donning flannel shirts, scoping out apple orchards, and pre-ordering pumpkin spice lattes the second the calendar turns to September 1. Seasonal biases aside, September is actually the best of both worlds, and one of the best months of the year for a vacation. With the most intense summer heat behind us and the chilly autumn weather still ahead, this is the month to take that outdoor vacation you’ve been putting off. From mountain biking in Vermont’s rugged Northeast Kingdom to stargazing in the Texas Hill Country, these are the best regions to visit in September for an outdoor adventure.matadornetwork.com
