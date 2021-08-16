DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower in range-bound trade, pressured by a firmer dollar which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. The most-active CBOT December contract stayed inside of Thursday's trading range in early moves. Market underpinned by fears of tightening global wheat supplies. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.39-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/2 cents at $7.25-3/4 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was last up 1-1/2 cents at $9.06. CORN - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures fell in early moves on technical selling and beneficial rains arriving in portions of the U.S. Corn Belt, along with a stronger dollar , which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. * The Pro Farmer tour late Thursday projected the Iowa corn yield at 190.76 bushels per acre, up from a year ago and the tour's three-year average. For Minnesota, the tour projected a corn yield of 177.44 bushels per acre, below the year-ago and three-year tour averages for the state. * Following the tour, Pro Farmer is expected to release estimates of the U.S. corn and soybean crops later on Friday. * CBOT December corn last traded down 4-3/4 cents at $5.46 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, 1 cent per bushel higher to 1 cent lower * Soybean futures were seen narrowly mixed, a day after the benchmark November contract dipped to $13.14-1/4, its lowest since Aug. 4. Beneficial rains arriving in northwestern portions of the Midwest crop belt capped early gains, while a recent pickup in export demand for U.S. soybeans underpinned futures. * The Pro Farmer tour late Thursday said average soybean pod counts in Iowa were up from a year ago and the tour's three-year average. But Minnesota pod counts were down from the year-ago and three-year tour averages for the state. * China's soybean imports from top supplier Brazil fell in July from the previous year, customs data showed, as poor crush margins weighed on demand. * November soybeans were last down 1/4 cent at $13.19-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)