DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up

By David Fiala, DTN Contributing Analyst
agfax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorn is 3 to 5 cents lower, soybeans are 2 to 4 cents higher and wheat is flat to 7 cents lower. Corn trade is 3 to 5 cents lower at midday Monday with soft action as the crop tour gets underway and little other fresh news to start the week. Ethanol margins will see support from sliding corn basis, but the downtrend in energies will limit upside. Brazil will continue to move along with the end of the second crop season with harvest to expand soon with a focus on shipments to grow as the final damage to the crop is assessed.

Demand Concerns Emerge for Corn and Soybeans

Typically, when a new crop season in corn or soybeans starts with lower beginning stocks than usual, it is because the previous season had a drought, and it is a matter of time before the new season comes roaring back with increased production and a restoration of previous surpluses. In the new seasons for corn and soybeans, about to begin on Sept. 1, the situation is much different.
GRAINS-Soybeans pause after slide as export, crop prospects assessed

* Soybeans, corn near 2-week lows * Market monitors Midwest rain, crop tour results * Dollar rally, Chinese demand mark export outlook * Wheat consolidates below last week's 8-1/2 year high (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Friday, hovering near a two-week low as the market assessed shifting U.S. crop conditions and an export outlook marked by brisk Chinese demand and a strong dollar. Corn eased to hold close to a two-week low from the previous session, while wheat also edged down as it consolidated below last week's 8-1/2 year high. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down half a cent at $13.19-1/2 a bushel by 1213 GMT. On Thursday, it had slid to its lowest level since Aug. 4 at $13.14-1/4. U.S. soybean prices have been curbed by rain forecast in dry northwestern growing belts along with a rally in the dollar that tempered export optimism generated by a run of sales to China. The rally in the dollar, which hit a new 9-1/2-month high against major peers on Friday, stoked broad selling in commodities on Thursday. "The ongoing appreciation of the dollar (...) is changing the outlook for U.S. export activity," consultancy Agritel said. "The evolution of the weather situation will remain important to follow in the coming weeks." The soybean and corn markets are watching for final results from a major annual Midwest field tour. On Thursday, scouts on the Pro Farmer crop tour projected corn yields and soy pod counts in Iowa above the three-year tour average, but below-average levels in Minnesota. CBOT corn was down 0.6% at $3.47-1/2 while CBOT wheat inched 0.1% lower to $7.42. Prices at 1213 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 742.00 -0.75 -0.10 640.50 15.85 CBOT corn 547.50 -3.25 -0.59 484.00 13.12 CBOT soy 1319.50 -0.50 -0.04 1311.00 0.65 Paris wheat Dec 247.50 3.75 1.54 192.50 28.57 Paris maize Nov 217.75 2.00 0.93 219.00 -0.57 Paris rape Nov 567.25 3.25 0.58 418.25 35.62 WTI crude oil 62.82 -0.87 -1.37 48.52 29.47 Euro/dlr 1.17 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -3.55 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V and Susan Fenton)
CBOT Trends-Wheat seen down 2-4 cents; corn down 2-5 cents; soy mixed

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower in range-bound trade, pressured by a firmer dollar which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. The most-active CBOT December contract stayed inside of Thursday's trading range in early moves. Market underpinned by fears of tightening global wheat supplies. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat last traded down 3-1/4 cents at $7.39-1/2 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 2-1/2 cents at $7.25-3/4 per bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was last up 1-1/2 cents at $9.06. CORN - Down 2 to 5 cents per bushel * Corn futures fell in early moves on technical selling and beneficial rains arriving in portions of the U.S. Corn Belt, along with a stronger dollar , which tends to make U.S. grains less competitive globally. * The Pro Farmer tour late Thursday projected the Iowa corn yield at 190.76 bushels per acre, up from a year ago and the tour's three-year average. For Minnesota, the tour projected a corn yield of 177.44 bushels per acre, below the year-ago and three-year tour averages for the state. * Following the tour, Pro Farmer is expected to release estimates of the U.S. corn and soybean crops later on Friday. * CBOT December corn last traded down 4-3/4 cents at $5.46 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, 1 cent per bushel higher to 1 cent lower * Soybean futures were seen narrowly mixed, a day after the benchmark November contract dipped to $13.14-1/4, its lowest since Aug. 4. Beneficial rains arriving in northwestern portions of the Midwest crop belt capped early gains, while a recent pickup in export demand for U.S. soybeans underpinned futures. * The Pro Farmer tour late Thursday said average soybean pod counts in Iowa were up from a year ago and the tour's three-year average. But Minnesota pod counts were down from the year-ago and three-year tour averages for the state. * China's soybean imports from top supplier Brazil fell in July from the previous year, customs data showed, as poor crush margins weighed on demand. * November soybeans were last down 1/4 cent at $13.19-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn slide on macroeconomic fears, biofuel worries

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell to their lowest in nearly two months on Friday and corn set a near one-month low on macroeconomic concerns along with beneficial rains in the western Midwest and Plains, analysts said. Soyoil futures fell more than 5% on reports that the...
Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly lower on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 6.75 cents at $7.2150 a bushel; Sep. corn lost 15.25 cents at $5.4125 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 10.25 cents at $4.99 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans declined 20.50 cents at $13.10 a bushel.
DTN Fertilizer Trends: Potash Continues to Lead Climb Higher

Most average retail fertilizer prices continued to rise the second week of August 2021, once again led by potash, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. Like last week, six of the eight major fertilizers were higher compared to last month, with only potash up a significant amount, which DTN designates 5% or more. Potash was up 13% compared to the prior month and now has an average price of $563 per ton.
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rebound on improving cash markets, higher beef

CHICAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange rebounded from prior-session losses on Friday, supported by signs of improving cash cattle prices and firming wholesale beef values, traders said. Prices, however, continued to struggle to break out of their recent trading range as concerns about...
DTN Livestock Open: Futures May Regain Some Losses

Livestock futures seem to be under pressure through no fault of their own. Product prices were higher for both beef and pork. Cash prices were also higher. Outside economic factors caused the pressure. Cattle: Higher Futures: Higher Live Equiv: $250.79 +$2.17*. Hogs: Steady Futures: Higher Lean Equiv: $128.87 +$0.79**. *...
DTN Cotton Close: Market Revives Slightly Higher

The cotton market ended a bit higher as outside selling pressure, so prevalent on Thursday, abated Friday. Specifically, the dollar was a shade lower, while the Dow Jones was moderately higher. Cotton had become slightly oversold, having tumbled from Tuesday’s high of 96.71 cents to Friday’s low of 91.80 cents. Thus, heading into the weekend, there was a certain amount of position squaring done by traders.
Corn: What to Know About Grain Fill Stages

A stress-free grain fill period can maximize the yield potential of a crop, while severe stress during grain fill can cause kernel abortion or lightweight grain and encourage the development of stalk rot. The health of the upper leaf canopy is particularly important for achieving maximum grain filling capacity. Some...
Cleveland on Cotton: Market Bulls Still Have Horns

The market is screaming, I’m hungry. Feed me! It’s the time of year when we typically write about the Dog Days of Summer, mid-August, blistering hot, muggy, and simply uncomfortable, day after day. Cotton, loving that kind of weather, is adding weight to its heavy fruit load and the market can’t decide in which direction to move, but it is typically reluctant to move higher. Oh! Also, prices seem to be in the 70’s.
GRAINS-Corn, soy sag on broad commodities weakness; U.S. rains eyed

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures fell about 2% on Thursday, following broad declines in commodities including crude oil and metals tied to fears about slowing global growth, analysts said. Pressure also stemmed from forecasts for rains in northwestern portions of the Midwest that could improve...
Soybeans ease on U.S. rain relief, dollar rally

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased for a third session on Thursday as traders expected forecast rain to help crops in dry U.S. areas and they assessed results from a major Midwest field tour. Corn futures slipped to a one-week low as rain was also expected to avert...
DTN Livestock Close: Futures Turn Lower on Widespread Pressure

Active outside pressure made it difficult for livestock traders to show any sign of positive movement Thursday. Nearby lean hog futures led the charge for daily losses, but firm pressure in live cattle and feeder cattle contracts seemed to dispel optimism seen midweek. Active losses quickly developed in all livestock...
Argentinian soy meal market surges on demand, slow farmer selling

The Argentinian FOB Up River soybean meal market has strengthened above Chicago Board of Trade futures amid improving export demand and a slow pace of sales by farmers. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed the Argentinian FOB Up River soybean meal basis...
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs drop in broader commodities market sell-off

CHICAGO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Cattle and hog futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange fell on Thursday, tracking broader market pressure amid worries about global growth and despite rising prices for beef and pork, traders said. Crude oil fell to its lowest levels since May and the U.S. dollar surged...
Reuters

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound from 2-week low, set for weekly loss

CANBERRA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures on Friday rebounded from a more than two-week low touched in the previous session, though the oilseed was poised to record weekly losses as rains eased concerns about U.S. crops. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of...
DTN Livestock Midday: Futures Soften, Giving Back Midweek Gains

Firm pressure had developed in all livestock trade Wednesday morning as prices continue to yo-yo higher and lower without being able to attract follow-through buyer support. Triple-digit losses in hog and feeder cattle futures created questions of further support at the end of the week. Uniform losses are seen in...

