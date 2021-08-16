Gov. Mills joins Lincoln County Democrats at Family Fun Day Lobster Bake

Some 200 guests enjoyed the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s annual Family Fun Day Lobster Bake on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro. A highlight of the event was the surprise guest appearance of Governor Janet Mills, who spoke to the enthusiastic applause of the attendees. Mills thanked her administration, Maine citizens, and Lincoln County Democrats for their support during the unprecedented time of her tenure during the COVID-19 global pandemic. In turn, the crowd thanked and cheered Governor Mills for her outstanding handling of the pandemic in Maine.