Things Get Awkward Between Don Cheadle And Kevin Hart

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Hart had Don Cheadle on his show “Hart to Heart”, and things got awkward after Don mentioned his age. Don mentioned that he’s 56 years old, Kevin said, “Damn!”…to which Don seemed offended, and Kevin apologized. Now, Don Cheadle is assuring fans that he was joking when he acted...

